LSV Asset Management Sells 41,000 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.99% of Methode Electronics worth $53,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.