LSV Asset Management Sells 709,976 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 709,976 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.32% of Valero Energy worth $232,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. 69,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,340. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

