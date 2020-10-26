LSV Asset Management Sells 98,540 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,540 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.48% of Whirlpool worth $398,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.80. 12,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,870. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

