LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,679,367 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 561,251 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $381,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 170,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,082. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.