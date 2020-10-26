Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,012. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

