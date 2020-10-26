Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.64 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

