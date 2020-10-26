Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $75,030.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00.

Lyft stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

