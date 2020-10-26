Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $945,429. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,093. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

