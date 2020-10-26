MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives C$22.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday.

MAG stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,701. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 116.52 and a quick ratio of 115.18. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.06.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$56,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,266,688.49. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $428,351 over the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

