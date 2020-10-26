Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 31,623 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magna International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.