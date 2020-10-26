MalwareChain (MALW) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $370,306.48 and $409,330.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00270170 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009305 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007684 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,961,683 coins and its circulating supply is 3,337,567 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.