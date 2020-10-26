Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MANU opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

