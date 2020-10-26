Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,852. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

