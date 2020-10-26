Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (MFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter.

MFI stock opened at C$24.67 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$17.04 and a one year high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

