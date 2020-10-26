Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$2.85 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 25.02 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.71 million and a PE ratio of -73.23.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.