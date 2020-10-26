Marc Charles Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$13,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,899,465.17.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 50,000 shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TML traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.31. 3,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,425. The company has a market cap of $147.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

