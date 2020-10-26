Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MRETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

