Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTDR opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet lowered Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

