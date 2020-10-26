Maxim Group Begins Coverage on VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.26 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other VolitionRX news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VolitionRX by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRX by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in VolitionRX in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

