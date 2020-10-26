Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

