Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

