McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $225.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.