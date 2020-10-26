MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $497.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

