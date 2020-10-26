Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $24.10 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $391.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 94,224 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

