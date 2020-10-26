Metacrine, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) quiet period will end on Monday, October 26th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

