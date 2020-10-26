MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $39.42. 148,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

