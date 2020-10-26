MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.16.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

