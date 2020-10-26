MicroBitcoin Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and $88.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00006999 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.01157499 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

