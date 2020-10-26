Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $95,386,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $112.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.