Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

