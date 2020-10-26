Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) versus Beard (NYSE:BRCOQ) Critical Analysis

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beard has a beta of -8.01, suggesting that its share price is 901% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Beard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Beard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.79 billion 1.12 $132.70 million $4.23 13.86 Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and Beard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 7.21% 9.67% 4.47% Beard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minerals Technologies and Beard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Beard.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. Its Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.