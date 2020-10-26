MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $970,547.05 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $970,547.05 and approximately $4,253.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00029529 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002732 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003305 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 204,436,128 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.