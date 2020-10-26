Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

MNRO stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $81.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Monro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

