Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVVTY. DNB Markets raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

EVVTY stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

