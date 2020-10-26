Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $27.89. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,433. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $31,045.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,747 shares of company stock worth $720,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.