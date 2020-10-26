Msci (MSCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Msci to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI opened at $350.55 on Monday. Msci has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

