Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.25 target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

MTL opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of $947.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. Mullen Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

In other Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders acquired a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 over the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.