Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $3.98

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $3.18. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 635,859 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

