National Bank Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.95.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.45 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.32.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

