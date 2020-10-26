National Bank Financial Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$76.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.75.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$61.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$769.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

