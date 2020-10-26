National Bank Financial Lowers SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.00

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) alerts:

Shares of SIL opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a current ratio of 27.19. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). Analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.