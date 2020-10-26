National Bank Financial Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$12.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$13.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

