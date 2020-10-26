National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.67% of National Research worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 206.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.95. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

