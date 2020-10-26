Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

