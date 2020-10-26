NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at $434,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

