Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $490.28. 86,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,702. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.35 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.