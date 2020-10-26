NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $610,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $53,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,329.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.