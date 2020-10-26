Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $158,553.57 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 35,259.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 675,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 673,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

