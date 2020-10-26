NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

