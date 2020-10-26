Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,177 shares of company stock valued at $378,673. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 5,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

